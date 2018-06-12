Portland Pride Week Kicks Off Tonight

Portland, Or. – Pride Week kicks off in Portland tonight with a party at the US Bank main branch downtown. Pride NW Executive Director, Debra Porta says there are several new additions to this year’s festival. She says they’re partnering with the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus to bring an LGBTQ arts pavilion to the festival site. She says there will be “performances, tabling, information, exhibits all through out the weekend and that will be on the South end of the park near the Morrison Bridge. It’s the first time these organizations have worked together in this way and we’re really excited about that.”

She says ” on the other side of the park is a new collective, a Pride collective of LGBTQ organizations of color as well as trans organizations who are working together to create a space that represents that part of the community which isn’t always well represented at Pride.” She says they’ll have performances, information and community building at the north end of the festival.

Grand Marshall of Sunday’s parade will be LGBTQ youth, instead of an individual or specific organization. She says “we are shining our spotlight on LGBTQ young people, LGBTQ youth and putting them at the forefront of our priorities which we have done for several years at Pride NW and putting them at the forefront of our parade.”

Sunday’s parade starts at 11 am. The Pride NW Festival is at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Saturday and Sunday. Hours are noon – 8 pm on Saturday and

11:30 am – 6 pm on Sunday.