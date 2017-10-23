Portland Practices For Winter

Portland, Or. – The City of Portland’s Transportation Bureau is gearing up for winter. Snow plow drivers are brushing up on their skills at an obstacle course at Sunderland Yard in NE Portland. PBOT Director Leah Treat tested her driving, getting behind the wheel of a plow for the very first time. She says “I have such an appreciation for the hard work our crews do.” She says she managed to knock down a few orange cones as she navigated the course.

Drivers will make a test run of the snow routes on Thursday, looking to see if there’s anything new since last year, like speed bumps. Portland has 55 snow plows. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Saltzman plan to announce new city procedures for snow and ice events next Tuesday, October 31st.