Some Portland Post Offices Open This Sunday

Portland, Oregon – Great news from the United States Post Office just in time for your holiday shopping and shipping! Some locations in our area will be open extended hours this weekend, and a handful will even be open on Sunday. Peter Hass with the United States Postal Service says this weekend eight locations will have extended hours, so you can get that shopping done on Saturday and ship it on Sunday.

· Portland Main Post Office, 715 NW Hoyt St., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Portland Eastport Plaza (Lents Station), 3850 SE 82nd St., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Tigard Branch, 12210 SW Main St., Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Beaverton Main Post Office, 4550 SW Betts Ave., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

· Beaverton Aloha Branch, 3800 SW 185th Ave., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Hillsboro Main Post Office, 125 S. 1st Ave., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Gresham Main Post Office, 103 W. Powell Blvd., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Vancouver, WA, Main Post Office, 2700 Caples Ave., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Want it there by Christmas? Remember the date Tuesday the 19th, that’s when you need to have it in the mail by. If you’re shipping PRIORITY MAIL have it post marked by the 20th.

Maybe you need a little extra holiday spending money? The post office could use you. They are hiring. usps.com/jobs

Between Thanksgiving and New Years they expect about 850 million packages go through their system nationwide.

In addition to holiday Forever Stamps, Post Offices offer Priority Mail supplies and other packing items to provide customers with added convenience, including bubble mailers, shipping boxes, bubble wrap and packaging tape.

A reminder that stamps and packaging supplies are available via your computer 24/7 at usps.com, where customers can also use their credit or debit card to purchase mailing labels for packages and then arrange for free carrier pickup of those items the next business day.

Information on packaging tips and important mailing deadlines is available at usps.com/holiday.

