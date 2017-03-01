Portland Police Use Billboards To Solve Crime

Portland, Ore. — Detectives from the Portland Police Bureau’s Cold Case Homicide Unit are using billboards to get the word out about unsolved murders.

Five billboards featuring five unsolved cases on each billboard are sprinkled around the city to bring more exposure to help solve the cases.

The billboards are at the following locations:

* West Burnside Street at 21st Avenue

* Southeast Foster Road at 70th Avenue

* Southeast Division Street at 148th Avenue

* Northeast Glisan Street at 92nd Avenue

* North Interstate Avenue at Kilpatrick Street

The Cold Case Homicide Unit appreciates the support of Pacific Outdoor Advertising in helping develop the signage and identifying good locations for maximum exposure to help solve these cases.

The Cold Case Homicide Unit reviews unsolved murders in the Portland area and, since its inception in 2004, has reviewed approximately 250 homicide cases and solved more than 40.

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit is comprised of a Sergeant and four Detectives who are assisted by several retired investigators who volunteer their time to assist in solving cases.

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit has a close partnership with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide Unit’s slogan is: “We don’t give up. We never give up.”

Information about all cold case homicides is available for review by visiting https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/35696

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved homicide and tipsters can remain anonymous. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.