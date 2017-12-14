Portland Police Search for “The Palpatine Bandit”

Portland, Ore – The Portland Police Bureau wants your help in finding “The Palpatine Bandit.”

On Thursday December 14, 2017, around 1pm, East Precinct officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch located at 12203 Northeast Glisan Street.

Officers arrived in the area and spoke with employees who told police that the suspect approached the bank teller, displayed a note demanding money, and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash. After obtaining the cash, the suspect left the bank without incident. No weapons were seen or implied during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Robbery detectives have nicknamed the suspect “The Palpatine Bandit” due to the resemblance to Star Wars movie franchise character Emperor Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080, brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.