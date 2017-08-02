Portland Police PIO Moves To A New Position After 7 Years

PORTLAND, Ore— Sgt. Pete Simpson is moving on from his 7 year tenure as the Portland Police Bureau’s Public Information officer to the Strategic Services Division. Simpson commented that some of the challenges of the job include a lack of sleep , leaving family gatherings and little time to get away. On the upside he loved meeting people with similar positions across the U.S. he was challenged by different police chiefs and Mayors. it helped to keep him at the top of his game.

Some of his favorites include Mexican or Italian food. Movies, including Good Fellas and the God Father. He loves mob films. off time will be more regular now. He thought he would be a truck driver or NBA player but eventually he took the Portland Police test and never looked back. This is his 25th year on the force. Pete plans to spend more time at his kids games traveling around Oregon playing some golf and even gardening.