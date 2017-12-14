Portland Police Officer Sentenced for Sex on Duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland police officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct for having sex while on duty with a woman he met while responding to a call.

The Portland Police Bureau says 46-year-old Christian Berge was sentenced Thursday to 18 months of probation and 120 hours of community service. He also resigned as a Portland police officer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Berge had sex with the woman after responding to a call regarding a neighborhood noise disturbance.

Multnomah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Don Rees said after the court hearing that Berge’s sexual relationship was ongoing from mid-August 2015 through May of this year. He said the woman reported the relationship to police recently.

Berge joined the bureau in December 2007 after working as an officer in San Francisco.