Portland Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police are asking the the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

22-year-old Willie James Cohens is wanted for Robbery and a probation violation.

Police say Cohens is described as a light-skinned Black male, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Cohens has no fixed address and has a history of law enforcement contacts throughout the Portland metro area.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information leading to the arrest of Cohens is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.