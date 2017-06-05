Portland Police Chief Happy With How Bureau Handled Sunday’s Rallies

Portland, Or. – Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman says he’s “very happy with the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau as well as all our partner law enforcement agencies to keep what could have been a very volatile event peaceful as best we could.” He says to keep all the groups separate and violence at a minimum, “I think it was a successful event.”

Portland Police were joined Sunday by Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Protective Service, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Portland Fire and Rescue.

14 people were arrested on charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to disorderly conduct. They are due to appear in court June 9th.