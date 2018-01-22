Portland Police Chief Ceremonial Swearing In

PORTLAND, Ore.– Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw has been on the job three months now. Today there was a ceremonial swearing in ceremony for her. Friends and relatives from across the country flew in for the event. The Chief chose the Oregon Historical venue because of a current exhibit focusing on Racing To Change Oregon’s Civil Rights Years. She and Mayor Ted Wheeler say their union is one of trust and respect. They say they are on the same page with one another when it comes to running the police bureau and the city.

Outlaw says, “We cannot ignore our history. When we know better we do better.” She intends to embrace social media using it to gain public trust. She promises additional training for all levels of staff within the Portland Police Bureau. She believes the city is moving in the right direction.