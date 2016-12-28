Portland Police Cadet Program Always Welcomes New Recruits

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Portland Police Cadet Program has been around for some time. Youth Services Director John Shadron loves all the cadets no matter if they move forward to becoming Portland police officers or not. 65 cadets are enrolled in the program now. Approximately 10 of them will apply to become police officers. Cadets range in age from 17 to 21. they learn how to handle a gun, fill out police reports, how to drive a police car and go on ride- alongs. They are frequently seen at events like parades. All the counselors in Portland Public Schools are well aware of the cadet program. The cadet program is purely volunteer. Each cadet donates 20 hours or more a month.

Katie and Hallie have loved the program. Each has gone into a form of law enforcement Multnomah county 9-1-1 and dispatch and for Portland police Gresham police and Multomah County Sheriff’s office.. city of Portland Park ranger and Salem police department as a community service officer.

The Portland Police Bureau has hundreds of Officer positions open. Chief Mike Marshman would like to hire 40 to 60 in 2017 and move those numbers up in the 4 years following. Many 25 year veterans are retiring out. More hiring information at joinportlandpolice.com