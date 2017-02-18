Portland, Oregon – Activists protesting the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline had bullhorns and picket signs in Portland Friday. The group rallied at Pioneer Courthouse Square and then marched to the Justice Center.
The protesters called for people to divest themselves from companies supporting the Dakota Pipeline.
The group Direct Action Alliance was involved in the protest.
Portland Pipeline Protest
