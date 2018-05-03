Portland Paid $165K Severance to Fired Bureau Director

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The city of Portland paid an ousted director of the now-dissolved Bureau of Internal Business Services more than $165,000 when he was fired.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says it received a copy of Bryant Enge’s severance agreement Wednesday in response to a public records request.

City chief administrative officer Tom Rinehart announced in March he had eliminated Enge’s bureau, citing budgetary reasons.

Rinehart said the bureau’s divisions, which oversee city buildings, vehicles, printing, and risk management, would be transferred to other bureaus along with their staff.

Enge, apparently the only person who lost their job in the reorganization, signed a severance agreement guaranteeing him a $165,797 payout. The agreement says Enge is also eligible for city payment of his medical insurance premiums.

