Portland Non-Profit Hit By Thieves

Portland, Ore. — Sometime over the weekend, a trailer donated to the non-profit Girls Build by TV Host Mike Rowe and his new show Returning The Favor was broken into.

Katie Houghs is the Executive Director of Girls Build, she says someone broke into the sunroof of the trailer and took a good number of power tools used by the group. The thieves also damaged the new trailer.

A GoFundMe was started by local businessman Jeremy Killian of Tiny Innovations.

Police are investigating the break in.

Watch the episode of Returning The Favor below.