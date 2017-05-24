Portland Must Treat Bull Run Drinking Water

Portland, Oregon – Portland City Hall had told us it wasn’t needed. Now, Oregon Live reports the city will have to spend at least $90 million dollars to build a water treatment plant. This is because of high levels of a parasite found in Portland’s drinking water. As recently as February, Commissioner Nick Fish said it was very unlikely that the city would think of building a water treatment facility. Now, the state has informed Portland that its waiver, which allowed the city not to treat its water for the parasite, will be pulled.

Portland has been getting an exception to federal rules for years, allowing it to pull directly from the Bull Run Water Shed without treating it. But this year the City’s had so many positive tests for a parasite called Cryptosporidium, that it can no longer get that exception.

Commissioner Nick Fish tells News Partner KGW the cost for the treatment facility will trickle down to ratepayers eventually, but it’s too early to tell how much more you’ll be paying.