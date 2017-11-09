Portland Moving Forward With Plans For Northwest Post Office Site

PORTLAND, Ore. – While Portland is seen as a long shot for Amazon’s second home, the city is moving forward with big plans in the Pearl District.

The city has pitched the Post Office site as a location for Amazon, however OregonLive reports that plans call for the site and surrounding areas to become a modern high-density neighborhood, dubbed the Broadway Corridor.

Mayor Ted Wheeler says this is a rare opportunity for a landmark development in the heart of Portland, and would like a bold and iconic design.

Prosper Portland, the city’s urban renewal agency bought the Post Office site last year… and are looking for applications from developers. Shawn Uhlman is a spokesman for the agency, and he says they need to move the plan forward, regardless of who is occupying the space. However, he says if Amazon does choose Portland, they would implement them in to the project.

Prosper plans to have a developer come April, and a plan for the Broadway Corridor rolled out by mid-2019.