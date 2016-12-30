Portland Mayor Elect Ted Wheeler Sworn In

Portland, Or. – A private swearing in today for Portland Mayor elect, Ted Wheeler. He took the oath of office in the Rose Room at City Hall. He was sworn in by City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero. The oath will be effective at midnight on January 1. His wife, Katrina and daughter were by his side.

After he was sworn in, he told KXL “my message for Portlanders is hang in there . We’ve got a great city. We have an amazing future ahead of us. I think we have to be honest and acknowledge we’ve got some big issues here; the housing crisis, the homelessness issue.” He says another top issue is rebuilding the public’s trust in the Police Bureau and returning to a full community policing model.

Wheeler will hold a public swearing in on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Jason Lee Elementary in East Portland. He’ll hold his first news conference as mayor on Friday, January 6th.