Portland Mayor Calls For 1st Amendment Rights To Be Revoked From “alt-right” Groups

Portland, Ore. — Following the deadly Light Rail train attack Friday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter the city will not issue a permit for “Alt-Right” events scheduled June 4th and 10th. He also called for the Federal Government to “revoke” a permit already issued for an event on June 4th at Terry Shrunk Plaza.

Please read this update (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/LMlxzWUHfZ — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 29, 2017

Many are calling this move by Mayor Wheeler unconstitutional.

@tedwheeler Unconstitutional

Better ready up those lawyers — Cannon Side (@Cannon_side) May 30, 2017

The ACLU of Oregon also has chimed in on Mayor Wheeler’s plan.

1. The government cannot revoke or deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators. Period. https://t.co/P9gcNPAumH — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

2. It may be tempting to shut down speech we disagree with, but… — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

3. once we allow the government to decide what we can say, see, or hear, or who we can gather with — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

3. once we allow the government to decide what we can say, see, or hear, or who we can gather with — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

5. We are all free to reject and protest ideas we don’t agree with. That is a core, fundamental freedom of the United States. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017