Portland Mayor Calls For 1st Amendment Rights To Be Revoked From “alt-right” Groups
By Jim Ferretti
|
May 29, 2017 @ 7:55 PM

Portland, Ore. — Following the deadly Light Rail train attack Friday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter the city will not issue a permit for “Alt-Right” events scheduled June 4th and 10th.  He also called for the Federal Government to “revoke” a permit already issued for an event on June 4th at Terry Shrunk Plaza.

Many are calling this move by Mayor Wheeler unconstitutional.

The ACLU of Oregon also has chimed in on Mayor Wheeler’s plan.

