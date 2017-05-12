Portland Man Vanished After Running Out Of Gas, Has Been Found

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who went missing after running out of gas along Interstate 84 in the Blue Mountains has been found.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jeffrey Kelsay turned up on the front porch of a home near Pilot Rock. He was wet and hungry.

Rescuers reunited him with his family Friday morning.

Kelsay was traveling to Baker City on Tuesday when he told his father he ran out of gas and was walking along the interstate back to Pendleton.

The sheriff’s office says Kelsay walked about eight miles from his last known location. He walked through relatively steep, forested land.