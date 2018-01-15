Portland Man Says He Was Attacked For Reporting Homeless RV

Portland, Oregon – A southeast Portland man noticed an illegally parked RV in his neighborhood, thought to be occupied by one of Portland’s homeless residents. Grant Williams tells our News Partner KGW— he took a picture to report it, which is what Portland Police have told him to do.

That’s when things got dangerous. Grant says a man came out of the RV, armed with a knife, and charged at him. Only stopping about a foot away, which is when Williams called 9-1-1. Police have reportedly talked with both parties, but due to differing stories no charges were filed. The case was forwarded to the D.A. The RV has moved on.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW