Portland Man Arrested After Explosion Faces Federal Charges
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 1:02 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man arrested last week after an explosion in his SUV now faces federal charges.

Authorities said Thursday that Jason Schaefer of Portland is accused of assault on a federal officer and using an explosive in the course of committing a felony.

An FBI agent wrote in a newly unsealed affidavit that Schaefer yelled to police who pulled him over that everyone was going to die, and then triggered the blast by holding a lighter to a packet.

The 26-year-old Schaefer lost several fingers in the explosion. The affidavit says a detective working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force suffered ringing in his ears, and was hit with glass and the flesh from Schaefer’s mangled left hand.

Authorities had been monitoring Schaefer since September, concerned that the felon on probation bought explosives.

Court records do not yet list an attorney to speak on Schaefer’s behalf.

Related Content

Wells Fargo Building To Be Sold
FBI Names New Special Agent in Charge of Portland ...
Natural Gas Explosion In NW Portland
Mt Hood Earthquake Swarm Brings Around 100 Small Q...
KXL Exclusive: Christopher Titus & Special Un...
Man Killed After Hit And Run In SE PDX
Comments