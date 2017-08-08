Portland Man Accused of Killing 2 in Fire Indicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man originally charged with first-degree arson and aggravated murder now faces additional charges of murder, domestic abuse and animal abuse after being accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire and killing her two roommates.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2wETNy3 ) 28-year-old Ryan Thomas Monaco was indicted on Monday on 17 charges. He is charged for the deaths of 24-year-old Taher Ali Alhaji and 42-year-old Jason Miller, who both died in the fire.

Monaco also was charged with strangling and assaulting his ex-girlfriend on February 12.

The animal abuse charges are for a dog and three snakes that died in the fire.

Police accuse Monaco of dousing a couch in the apartment with gasoline and lighting it on fire.

Monaco’s ex-girlfriend told police Monaco wasn’t supposed to be at her apartment because she had a restraining order against him.