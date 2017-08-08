Portland Man Accused of Killing 2 in Fire Indicted
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 8, 2017 @ 2:01 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man originally charged with first-degree arson and aggravated murder now faces additional charges of murder, domestic abuse and animal abuse after being accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire and killing her two roommates.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2wETNy3 ) 28-year-old Ryan Thomas Monaco was indicted on Monday on 17 charges. He is charged for the deaths of 24-year-old Taher Ali Alhaji and 42-year-old Jason Miller, who both died in the fire.

Monaco also was charged with strangling and assaulting his ex-girlfriend on February 12.

The animal abuse charges are for a dog and three snakes that died in the fire.

Police accuse Monaco of dousing a couch in the apartment with gasoline and lighting it on fire.

Monaco’s ex-girlfriend told police Monaco wasn’t supposed to be at her apartment because she had a restraining order against him.

Related Content

Couple and Dog Rescued from Apartment Fire
Vancouver House Goes Up In Flames
“Careless” Smoker Causes Apartment Fir...
Big Apartment Fire in West Linn
Fire Damages Reo’s Ribs
Cops Racing Firefighters For a Good Cause
Comments