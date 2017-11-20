Portland Journalist Remembers Brush With Charles Manson

Portland, Or. – The death of mass murderer, Charles Manson brings back memories for Portland journalist Anne Jaeger. She says she was 10 years old in 1968 when she and her parents camped on a beach near Santa Barbara, next to a school bus with a guy named Charlie and a bunch of women. Jaeger says it wasn’t until a year later when her mother saw his picture in the paper, that they learned Charlie was Charles Manson.

Jaeger says ” I really haven’t talked about this very much. My really good friends know it, but its not one of those stories that I ever shared a lot, because I think my family was always embarrassed about it. Like, you know; who would go and camp with Charles Manson?”

She says one of the women Manson was with took her for a walk on the beach and gave her a green cup with a candy bar in it. Anne thinks that woman was Squeaky Fromme and says she still has the cup today.

She says her dad packed up the family and took off after a conversation he had with Manson around the campfire that night. She says Manson asked her dad if he could use the toilet in their trailer and her father said no. She says Manson replied “if I want something, I take it” and says her father responded ” you’ll have to go through me first.” She says her dad told her Manson replied ” I only hurt people who are afraid of me.”

Jaeger says Manson was not only a child’s nightmare, but every person’s nightmare.