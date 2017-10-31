Portland Housing Market “Severely Unaffordable”

Portland, Oregon – Buying a house in Portland is not easy and a new list backs that up.

A new survey on housing affordability puts Portland in the top 10 of ‘severely unaffordable’ markets, tied for ninth place with Seattle. This survey by Demographia links median housing prices with median household incomes. Four out of the top five worst are in California, San Diego is 5th. San Francisco is 4th, Los Angeles 3rd. Honolulu pops up as second worst, and back to California for number one unaffordable housing market… San Jose. It will be interesting to see how this survey matches up with the Homebuilders Association metro housing forecast for Portland, that’s due out Friday morning.

KXL’s Pat Boyle contributed to this story.