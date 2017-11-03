Portland Housing Forecast Positive With Reservation

PORTLAND, Ore– The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland held it’s annual forum on the housing forecast for 2018. the latest findings show more homes have been built this year than in in years. There is a definite shortage of skilled laborers . The average age of a construction worker in Oregon is 47 that is considered old for the amount of physical work. In the past 12 months Umpqua Bank funded 1,500 new construction contracts.

HBA’s National economist says the apartment market in Portland is gradually slowing. Home owners are staying in their houses longer and remodeling. The economy is slowly growing in the state and at the same time it clearly needs more places for people to live. Currently only 38 percent of residents in Oregon can afford housing. there’s a 10 percent chance of a recession in the next 12 months .Local economist Tim Duy disagree she says it’s more like 2 to 3 years before the signs of recession could show up.

Lot supplies are low in the metro area. that drives the price of them way up. We should expect to see more townhomes and housing on small lots and mid level apartments . Material costs are 20% higher than they were a year ago. That trend is expected to continue.