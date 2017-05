Portland, Ore. — According to the website Thrillist.com and their National Burger Critic Kevin Alexander, the best burger in America calls Portland home.

Nicks Cheese Burger at Stanich’s on NE Fremont Street was named the Best Burger In America.

Also on the list at number 43 was Little Bird Bistro in Downtown Portland on SW 6th.

You can see the entire list and watch a video filmed at Stanich’s clicking here.