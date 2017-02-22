Hispanic Man Victim of Hate Crime Beating

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a bias crime assault.

On February 7, 2017, at approximately 10:07 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 2600 block of Southeast Clay Street on the report of an assault.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, a 35-year-old Hispanic man, who told police that he works at Holman’s Funeral Service and was outside checking the property for storm damage to a rock wall. The victim told police that while he was checking the wall, an unknown male walked towards him and began yelling anti-immigrant slurs and hit him several times with some kind of object, possibly a belt. The victim was able to run away and get inside the funeral home to call police, while the suspect and a second male not involved in the assault walked away westbound on Southeast Clay Street. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description. No surveillance video was located in the immediate area.

The suspect is described as a white male, 22 to 29 years old, 5’9″ tall, medium build. The victim met with a forensic sketch artist to produce a sketch of the suspect, which is being released to the public to aid in this investigation.

