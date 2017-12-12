Portland Glass Maker Sues Governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland glass company is suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and her top environmental regulator, claiming they conspired to launch an unprecedented crackdown on the business to cover up the state’s lax record of environmental protection.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Bullseye Glass filed the $30 million suit against Brown, Department of Environmental Quality director Richard Whitman, Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen and the Multnomah County Health Department.

The company was caught up in an environmental and political uproar in 2016 when its air emissions were linked to elevated levels of certain toxic metals in Southeast Portland.

The company claims no Oregon business has ever been treated by the state the way Bullseye was treated, including being shut down for a time and ordered to stop using certain heavy metals.

A spokeswoman for Brown declined comment. Other defendants couldn’t be immediately reached.