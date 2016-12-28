Portland Glass Company Moves To Mexico

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — One of two Portland-based glass manufacturers that sparked toxic air concerns earlier this year has been sold to a California company and will have production of its materials moved to Mexico.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Uroboros Glass founder Eric Lovell had announced plans in September to sell the facility. At the time, his reasons for selling included increased costs associated with new regulations.

Lovell said in a statement Tuesday the company has been sold to Carlsbad-based Oceanside Glasstile.

The Portland facility will stop producing glass in February and its equipment will be moved to Tijuana, Mexico for production in May.

Along with Bullseye Glass in Southeast Portland, Uroboros was caught in the middle of the toxic hotspot scandal in Portland earlier this year. In February, The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said they believed Uroboros may be the source of elevated levels of cadmium in North Portland. At the time, there was a cadmium hotspot about a quarter-mile away from Uroboros.

In response, Uroboros suspended its use of the heavy metal in making its glass. Long-term exposure to cadmium has been linked to lung, breast and kidney cancer.

The state reportedly also asked Uroboros to stop using chromium. Additional tests a month later showed the air was safe to breathe again. Since the revelation of toxic hot spots in Portland, the state has been working on new regulations and quality air standards.

Bullseye Glass has since installed newly-required industrial filters to reduce pollution.