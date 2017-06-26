Portland Firefighters Remember Those Who Have Died

PORTLAND, Ore.– Firefighters from around the city gathered at the tiny park on S.W. 18th and Burnside as part of the 106th Campbell Memorial. there was a bagpipe entrance, the National Anthem was sung there was the presentation of Colors and opening remarks by Fire Chief Mike Myers. Chaplain Brodehl from Hillsboro Fire did the Invocation . then there was the Roll Call of 36 members who died in the line of duty. a floral wreath was placed by City Commissioner Nick Fish and the Benediction was also given by Chaplain Brodehl.

Part of the funds necessary to establish another nearby memorial park have been raised. It’s hoped that next year the service will be held there.