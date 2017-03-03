Portland Firefighters Raise Money For MDA

PORTLAND ,Ore.–Portland Firefighters traded their helmets and axes for aprons and water pitchers in this event at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery for a worthy cause. They Spent time Thursday March 2nd greeting customers and standing side along servers all to raise money for kids with Muscular Dystrophy.

Every year, firefighters across the nation donate their time to volunteer as Camp Counselors at week-long camps just for kids with MD. The cost for each camper to go is around $800.00. the fundraiser helps to raise money for camp as well as for research and family services. Firefighters also collected donations for their “tips” and sold MDA Shamrocks.

Next weekend March 11th and 12th Firefighters have a big auction planned.