In Brief: The Portland Film Festival opens on Monday, October 30th and runs through November 5th.



This year’s Portland Film Festival is the festival’s fifth and best. Lots of films ranging from comedy to drama to documentaries and everything in between. MovieMaker Magazine calls the festival “one of the coolest film festivals in the world.” It features lots of movies, networking, workshops, guest speakers, director Q&As and more.

For information on the festival, movie times, events, ticket prices and more click here here.

