Portland Family Living On The Big Island Evacuates

Photos courtesy of Miriam Howard

Big Island, Ha. – A Portland family that moved to the Big Island back in October has evacuated because they are worried about the sulfur smoke from the eruption of Kilauea volcano. Miriam Howard says they live in a cabin off grid south of the Leilani Estates where the eruption is occurring. They’ve moved in with a friend further away from the volcanic activity. She says ” we have a five year old son and we felt the need to leave because we didn’t know how things were going to escalate.”

She says now they have some important decisions to make. “We love Puna District. We love living out there. I love the jungle. It’s so beautiful there. I’m actually very sad. Having a lot of emotions with all this. We’ve only lived here for seven months. We knew we lived on an active volcano, so it’s always a possibility, I guess. In our minds, we never thought it would happen so soon.”