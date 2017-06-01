Portland Driver Who Shot 8-Year-Old Girl Pleads Guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who shot an 8-year-old girl in the ankle during a fit of road rage has pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2qLIQHQ) 32-year-old Joshua Constantine will receive a five-year prison term at next week’s sentencing.

Police said Constantine was on Interstate 84 last December when he began tailgating, darting in and out of traffic and forcing other vehicles to veer off the freeway.

The girl’s mother drove up to Constantine’s van to get his license plate while an adult passenger took cellphone video. Constantine fired one shot into the car.

The girl’s mother drove the 8-year-old to a hospital for treatment.

After the hearing, Constantine said he was sorry for what happened and glad the child recovered.