Portland Drinking Water to Come from Different Source

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland officials say they have begun delivering water to residents from a second source after repeatedly finding trace amounts of cryptosporidium parasite in drinking water.

The Portland Water Bureau said in a news release Monday that while it was not required the bureau has stopped using the Bull Run watershed out of an abundance of caution.

As of Monday, water to the city is coming from the Columbia South Shore Well Field, which officials say meets or surpasses all federal and state drinking water regulations.

The bureau will continue to sample Bull Run for cryptosporidium and gather information.

Water officials said earlier this month that the low levels of cryptosporidium detected didn’t raise immediate alarms for human health.