Portland Cleans Up Before Fleet Week

Portland, Oregon – Portland Police are doing sweeps in downtown, to get drug dealers and users off the streets before one of the biggest Rose Festival events of the Summer, FLEET WEEK. Cops arrested a suspected drug dealer at SW 10th and Jefferson who told officers he swallowed heroin. Paramedics took him to the hospital. Today the first round of Navy ships will dock for Fleet Week. Federal agents are helping police on these sweeps. People downtown like the idea, while others like Sandra Hahn tells KGW she has mixed feelings about the sweeps.

The fleet arrives this afternoon. You can expect bridge lifts between 3 and 5pm. The same for Thursday, and the fleet will leave town Monday morning.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW