Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish Has Cancer

Portland, Or. – Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish says he has stomach cancer. He says he is getting out patient chemotherapy treatments at OHSU. He says he got a CT scan after several months of weight loss and abdominal pain and a laparoscopy this week confirmed it’s cancer.

He issued a statement that says “I am in good hands at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. My doctors have prescribed regular outpatient chemotherapy treatments. The medicine will weaken my immune system, but should not prevent me from continuing to serve on the City Council. This is the biggest challenge I have ever faced. I intend to fight this disease with every fiber of my body. I am incredibly grateful to my family for their love and support. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Fish has been a City Commissioner since 2008 and has announced plans to seek reelection in 2018. A spokeswoman for his office says no decisions have been made about his reelection.