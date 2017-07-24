Portland Church Sued By Former Altar Boy Who Claims Abuse

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church is facing a $3 million dollar lawsuit from a former altar boy who claims he was sexually abused by a choir director in the early 1960’s. The man is now in his late 60s and says former choir director Jay Shisler sexually abused him when he was 11 and 12 years old. The lawsuit says the church did not take action despite the abuse being reported. Current officials at the church declined to comment. Shisler died in 2001.