The Portland Building Open As Warming Shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Portland Building will be open as an emergency homeless shelter from Saturday night until Monday morning.

Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement early Saturday evening, saying the shelter will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain open until 7 a.m. Monday.

The announcement comes after snow swept through the Willamette Valley and Portland metro area on Saturday with freezing ice expected overnight into Sunday morning.

The Portland Building was opened earlier in the week as an emergency shelter when temperatures first dropped below freezing overnight.

“The city and county are committed to not turning anybody away from shelter during the severe weather warning,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “The system’s capacity needs to expand as the cold weather continues. The Portland Building is a good option to increase that capacity.”

Wheeler said 38 people were sheltered at the Portland Building on Wednesday night as emergency shelters in the area were at or above capacity. The shelter remained open Thursday and Friday nights.