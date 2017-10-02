Portland-Based Vehicle Manufacturer Tests Driver Assist On Big Rigs

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland-based manufacturer of commercial vehicles is performing trials on Oregon highways of tractor-trailers with driver-assist technology.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2hIfJGt ) Daimler Trucks North America is testing the same technology that keeps cars in their own lanes and provides automatic braking on its big rigs.

Daimler publicized its trials last week at the 2017 North America Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

Daimler is pairing two of its Cascadia trucks to see how they perform together and what fuel efficiencies they achieve. The trials could result in running as many as five trucks together, a practice called platooning.

The road trials take place primarily on Interstate 84 between Portland and Pendleton. Oregon Department of Transportation officials say the trucks carry a banner to inform other motorists the trial is underway.