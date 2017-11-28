Portland Band Portugal. The Man Up For A Grammy

Portland, Or. – Portland based, Portugal. The Man has been nominated for a Grammy for Best pop duo/group performance for its song, Feel It Still. Winners will be announced on January 28th.

Portugal. The Man formed in Alaska in the early 2000s and then relocated to Portland. Feel It Still is on their eighth and latest album, Woodstock. The song reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Pop Songs and Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts and is considered the biggest rock crossover hit in the last few years.

The group will perform at the Crystal Ballroom on Sunday, December 17th.

Listen to the song below.