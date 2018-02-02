Portland Adopts Demolition Rules to Contain Lead, Asbestos

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland aims to crackdown on the toxic emissions by requiring developers to more thoroughly search for lead paint and asbestos before demolishing houses.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city council on Thursday adopted rules that require those who seek to knock down a house to notify neighbors and undergo city inspections.

Those seeking a demolition must provide an asbestos survey to the city before they can receive a permit. The cost of the permit was also increased to $180 to help fund two new city inspectors.

The inspectors will be required to visit the demolition site before, during and after the house is razed.

The rules apply to buildings that house one to four families and are at least 200 square feet (18 square meters).

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com