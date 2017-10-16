Portland 9-1-1 Operators Have No Idea Where A Life Saving Tool Is Located

Portland, Ore — Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., yet the location of an important tool that could help save a life of a Sudden Cardiac Arrest victim, is unknown to 9-1-1 operators in Portland and other areas.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. Fire Administration and the American Heart Association, Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the most frequent killer of adults in the U.S. and SCA deaths outnumber those from lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, house fires, handguns, traffic accidents and AIDS combined. SCA causes 350,000 deaths per year, or approximately one every 1.7 minutes. However the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can increase the chance of surviving an SCA by 70%.

Oregon Health and Science University Doctor Jonathan Jui is the Medical Director for Multnomah County Emergency Medical Services. In November of 2014, he helped coordinate a contest that rallied the community to go to their local businesses, ask if the business had an AED and document its location. That contest resulted in the location of 4884 AED’s in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties.

“It was a very big success within the metro area.” Dr. Jui said, “The challenge that occurs is the actual linking of the actual map to the providers or the citizen bystanders that are aware of the value of the AED and when to use it.”

That means if you witness someone having a Sudden Cardiac Arrest and you call 9-1-1, the dispatcher you speak with will help you perform CPR. That dispatcher of course will call for the fire department, EMT’s and Police. However they will not be able to tell you where the closest AED is.

We asked Todd DeWeese, Emergency Communications Supervisor for Portland 9-1-1, if dispatchers in Portland know where the closest AED is located? His answer was simple, “No we do not have any information like that at all”

We also spoke with Mark Chandler, Performance Manager for Washington County 9-1-1. We also asked him if dispatchers know where the closest AED is located. “Right now we do not have a way to tie in where AED’s are during a 9-1-1 call.” Chandler says the dispatchers focus during the call is getting the first compression of CPR going. “In previous CPR instructions we have had, we would ask the caller about AED’s and whether they are available or not and a lot of callers did not understand that question or they typically were not available. That delayed the compressions on, so right now there is no way for that.”

So why do 9-1-1 operators not know where these potentially life saving tools are located when someone calls 9-1-1. “I don’t know that they have to be registered,” said Todd DeWeese, “And so anyone can just buy one. They would have to contact us to let us know they have one and we would have to flag it in our system. But there’s not an easy way for us to find that information out.”

All three men pointed to a tool that citizens can use that does keep track of AED’s, PulsePoint.org. The website and smartphone app does have a map of AED’s and if downloaded on your phone will alert you if you are near by a situation that may require CPR or the use of an AED. “It’s usually the caller that has the PulsePoint” Said Dr. Joi, “and actually has the incentive to actually determine where the AED is. In almost all public places including schools, governmental institutions, the AED location is well marked. We have a little bit of a challenge in getting all the locations out as well as the current status of the AED. You can’t just put it on the wall and forget about it. The need to have batteries and things like that that need to be maintained. No question that the AED can be a life saving tool, but it needs to be in the context of what we call a continuation of care including bystander CPR. ”

But the question still remains, would a centralized list or map of the locations of AED’s in the metro area help save lives? “Anything that can help save a life, I think is useful.” Said Todd DeWeese, “It would be a matter of figuring out how to use that list. You know if the caller is by themselves? Are they going to have to leave the person to go get one versus starting CPR right then? Thats a decision that has to be made as well. So it may be useful and there may be time where maybe it’s better they just stay on the phone with us and just continue doing the compressions at that time. You know it’s kind of a situational thing.”

A supervisor with Clackamas County 9-1-1 tells us they have a partial list of AED locations, and that list is available to 9-1-1 dispatchers. That list however is not complete and still needs improvement.

According to HeartMap, 12,818 AED’s have been located and mapped in seven metro areas around the country. However there has been no map that has been produced for the general public, first responders or 9-1-1 dispatchers in the Portland Metro area.

