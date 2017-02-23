Portland 6th Grader a Google Doodle Finalist (Vote Here!)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Matthew Lei followed in his older brother’s footsteps and started drawing at just two years old. Now the West Sylvan Middle School student has been selected for a second time as Oregon’s finalist in the Doodle 4 Google competition. His drawing will be among 53 finalists that people can vote on starting today. The theme this year is “What I see for the Future” and Lei, 12, says he started out with a more pessimistic view of the future, centered on global warming. Ultimately he settled on a more positive outlook, with happy planets that humans have colonized, and reusable rocket vehicles. Lei says he didn’t expect to win again. He was surprised with the news during a school assembly on Thursday attended by Google. The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and his or her school receives a $50,000 education grant from Google to go towards a computer lab or technology program.