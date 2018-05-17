In Brief: Pope Francis is a radical. And he’s radically fascinating.



Pope Francis: A Man of His Word introduces us to the personal philosophy of the current pope. Compared to previous popes, he’s a radical and has radical ideas about his church, his church’s followers and the world.

If you’re not aware of the man’s history, Francis is the 266th heir of the Apostle Peter. He’s the oldest pope ever elected and was 76 when he assumed the papacy. The pope is also the first Jesuit to be elected and the first pope from the Americas — Argentina to be exact.

Pope Francis named himself after St. Francis of Assisi because the things he spoke about 800-years ago resonate today.

The film is done by art house legend and documentarian Wim Wenders whose most famous documentaries are Buena Vista Social Club from 2000 and The Salt of the Earth done in 2014. His best known movies are probably Paris, Texas from 1984 and his two angel movies Wings of Desire done in 1987 and Far Away So Close from 1993.

Perhaps — since angels are the subject — it is the last two movies that got the Vatican interested in Wenders. They contacted him and asked if he wanted to do this film. That’s a no-brainer.

Wenders was given access to the pope with no limit to the questions that can be asked. He did several interviews and followed the pope around the world on a couple of his tours. The result is mixed. By mixed I mean how the film is done. For some reason Wenders is super fascinated by the connection between Pope Francis and the saint and via a flashback story tries — and not successfully — to connect the two and how much they have in common.

They do have much in common but the flashbacks take away from the point of Wenders documentary. Francis of Assisi lived a simple life. Pope Francis lives in a small apartment and not the palace of his predecessors. He rides in a small car instead of block-long limos. Simplicity is Pope Francis’ mantra.

Like the saint, Pope Francis loves people, loves nature and loves animals and he’s worried that all three face extinction.

As a person Pope Francis is flat-out fascinating. Is he a socialist? Sounds like it. He espouses a philosophy of what people need to be happy is land, a home and work. Other statements talk about how all of us ought to take care of each other and that government really ought to do more.

Among the subjects covered are poverty, disaster, ecology and global warming and child abuse. And they’re done in depth. Here’s my problem. The whole time the pope preaches about the need to do more, I’m thinking his church could do more. While it is no longer the world’s wealthiest church — the Mormons own that distinction — it certainly has deep coffers and could cough up a lot more dough to handle these problems than it does.

Looking at the overweight and sour-faced Cardinals who elected Francis, and who live in wealth and luxury, it’s easy to assume that the pope won’t have an easy road getting the church to cut loose with more money.

Assuming the pope’s goals for the world are probably not going to happen, it’s also likely the reforms the pope is pushing for won’t happen either. Still, the effort is appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.

It is impossible not to love Pope Francis. He’s an obviously gentle man who loves his flock and the flocks of others. He has a kind face and a warm, loving smile. Francis talks of listening more and talking less, and Wenders gives us personal insights into the man a tasty tidbit at a time. The pope is warm, engaging, seems wise and does — to his credit — display flashes of righteous Christian anger.

He’s definitely a three-dimensional human being struggling to make his two-dimensional religion more relevant and active.

In the end, I loved getting to know Pope Francis a little better than the news stories I’ve read about him. He’s a wonderful leader and while he didn’t quite get me there, Pope Francis did have me tempted to join his religion and join the fight.

Director: Wim Wenders

Stars: Pope Francis, John Kerry, Angela Merkel, Barack Obama, Shimon Peres, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Wim Wenders

Rated PG for mature themes. How do you rate a documentary? The opinion of someone can’t be rated. This is a fascinating look at the latest pope and if he must, Average Joe Movie gives this a 4 out of 5.



