Police Standoff at Safeway

Portland, Oregon – A man claiming he had a gun forced a Jantzen Beach Safeway to be evacuated Friday night. Then he locked himself in the Safeway manager’s office with a woman.

The incident started around 5:30 Friday evening. Police evacuated the Safeway customers, and then contacted the man on the phone. The man made multiple demands and said if they were not met, police would have to shoot him. But after about an hour, the man surrendered peacefully and there are no injuries.

Portland Police say the 48-year-old man is mentally ill and he was taken to a Portland hospital.