Police Shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington – There was an officer-involved shooting in downtown Vancouver Saturday near Main and 4th Plain. Police were trying to arrest a wanted man. When the suspect tried to hit a police officer with his car, the officer fired at him. While driving away, the suspect hit another car, and then crashed into a building.

After crashing his car, the officers say the suspect ran, and they chased him down and caught him. The suspect and the two people in the car that he hit, were all taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were hurt.