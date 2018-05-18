Police Shoot And Kill Man In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – Breaking news this Friday morning. A deadly officer involved shooting in Gresham. Police say they were checking on a suspicious vehicle just after midnight when it took off. Moments later they found it crashed near Southwest Pleasant View and Highland drive. Officers say they contacted the driver who threatened them with a weapon. Two officers fired shots killing the suspect.

This is the second officer involved shooting in Gresham in three weeks.

Read more from Gresham Police:

On May 18 at approximately 12:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle in southwest Gresham. Officers located the vehicle which immediately fled. They did not pursue. The vehicle was located moments later crashed on SW Pleasant View Dr. north of SW Highland Dr. Officers contacted the driver who then threatened them with a weapon. Two officers fired their duty weapons at the male suspect who died at the scene.

The East Metro Major Crimes Team is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2707.