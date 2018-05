Gresham, Ore. — A Bear that was seen roaming a residential area near 181st and Halsey, was shot by Gresham Police officers early Friday morning.

According to Gresham Police, the bear was about 4 feet tall and was roaming the grounds of the Benford Court Apartments.

There were several social media reports of the bear on Thursday.

Police say they had no choice but to shoot the bear. Its body will be now transferred to Oregon State Police.