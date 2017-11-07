Police Seize 500 Marijuana Plants at Portland Warehouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police acting on a tip discovered 16 people working in a marijuana-processing warehouse that investigators believe to be illegal.

Sgt. Chris Burley said Tuesday that documents provided to investigators showed the marijuana was being grown for several patients under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program.

Burley says program guidelines would allow the operation to have up to 30 mature plants. Officers seized 500 plants weighing a total of 3,000 pounds.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for prosecution.